Last updated November 5 2019

1530 Kelton Road

1530 Kelton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Kelton Road, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
1530 Kelton Road Available 11/15/19 1530 Kelton Rd- 5 bedroom 3 bath with Gorgeous Views!! - 1530 Kelton Rd
San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths
$2,695 per Month, $2,600 Deposit

Gorgeous Huge 4 bedroom + sunroom, 4 bedroom /2.5 bath, 2-story home, on a Huge corner lot, Large living room with fireplace, ultra big ceilings, brand new paint, faux wood blinds, kitchen with ceramic counter tops, all appliances included, 1 bedroom downstairs and half bath, spacious bedrooms all with carpet and blinds, and mirrored closet door.

Huge master bedroom with ultra high ceilings, Huge walk-in closet and master bath, Huge deck with breathtaking views of downtown, Coronado Island and much more Sunroom and backyard.

2-car garage with washer & dryer hook ups, tons of storage throughout.

Just off freeway 94 and super easy freeway access to 125/54/805/15, walk to Emerald Hills park, and across the street from Johnson Elementary School, Super close to many shopping, Euclid Trolley Station, Amazing home, must see.

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: 11/15/2019
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing: 619.804.3325

Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Interior Amenities
Fireplace / Balcony / Ceiling Fans / Deck /Heater

Exterior Amenities
Patio / Backyard

Other
Garage Included

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Kelton Road have any available units?
1530 Kelton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Kelton Road have?
Some of 1530 Kelton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Kelton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Kelton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Kelton Road pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Kelton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1530 Kelton Road offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Kelton Road offers parking.
Does 1530 Kelton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Kelton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Kelton Road have a pool?
No, 1530 Kelton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Kelton Road have accessible units?
No, 1530 Kelton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Kelton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Kelton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
