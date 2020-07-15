Amenities
1530 Kelton Road Available 11/15/19 1530 Kelton Rd- 5 bedroom 3 bath with Gorgeous Views!! - 1530 Kelton Rd
San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths
$2,695 per Month, $2,600 Deposit
Gorgeous Huge 4 bedroom + sunroom, 4 bedroom /2.5 bath, 2-story home, on a Huge corner lot, Large living room with fireplace, ultra big ceilings, brand new paint, faux wood blinds, kitchen with ceramic counter tops, all appliances included, 1 bedroom downstairs and half bath, spacious bedrooms all with carpet and blinds, and mirrored closet door.
Huge master bedroom with ultra high ceilings, Huge walk-in closet and master bath, Huge deck with breathtaking views of downtown, Coronado Island and much more Sunroom and backyard.
2-car garage with washer & dryer hook ups, tons of storage throughout.
Just off freeway 94 and super easy freeway access to 125/54/805/15, walk to Emerald Hills park, and across the street from Johnson Elementary School, Super close to many shopping, Euclid Trolley Station, Amazing home, must see.
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: 11/15/2019
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing: 619.804.3325
Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Interior Amenities
Fireplace / Balcony / Ceiling Fans / Deck /Heater
Exterior Amenities
Patio / Backyard
Other
Garage Included
APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
No Pets Allowed
