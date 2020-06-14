All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:28 PM

1525 Northrim Court Unit 240

1525 Northrim Court · (619) 955-7776
Location

1525 Northrim Court, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 · Avail. now

$2,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 BR / 2 Bath Condo - Fireplace, In-Unit W/D, Pvt Deck + Garage! *FREE OCTOBER* - This 1,092 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including a master bath), fireplace, and a large kitchen. Flooring is beautiful hardwood in living room, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, and brand-new carpet in upstairs bedrooms!

Along with a spacious private deck, an attached garage with your very own washer / dryer are among the many amenities this beautiful condo has to offer!

Nearby schools include Francis Parker School, Francis Parker School and Twain High School. 1525 Northrim Ct is near Mission Heights Park, University of San Diego and Garden of the Sky. There are good bike lanes and the terrain has steep hills. No pets, please.

TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule your viewing today!

(RLNE4675790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 have any available units?
1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 have?
Some of 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 does offer parking.
Does 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 have a pool?
No, 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 have accessible units?
No, 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Northrim Court Unit 240 does not have units with dishwashers.
