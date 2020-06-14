1525 Northrim Court Unit 240

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 BR / 2 Bath Condo - Fireplace, In-Unit W/D, Pvt Deck + Garage! *FREE OCTOBER* - This 1,092 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including a master bath), fireplace, and a large kitchen. Flooring is beautiful hardwood in living room, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, and brand-new carpet in upstairs bedrooms!



Along with a spacious private deck, an attached garage with your very own washer / dryer are among the many amenities this beautiful condo has to offer!



Nearby schools include Francis Parker School, Francis Parker School and Twain High School. 1525 Northrim Ct is near Mission Heights Park, University of San Diego and Garden of the Sky. There are good bike lanes and the terrain has steep hills. No pets, please.



TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule your viewing today!



(RLNE4675790)