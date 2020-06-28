1514 7th Ave. Unit 205

Amenities
1bed/1bath on Cortez Hill - Great location on Cortez Hill! This bright 1 bed/1 bath unit is within walking distance to Balboa Park, Downtown, Little Italy and more! Commercial shops and sidewalk cafes line Fifth and Sixth Avenues, and Ash Street provide a gateway to the waterfront. As the highest landmass in the Centre City Community Planning area, Cortez Hill boasts views of urban San Diego, Balboa Park, the bay and the Pacific Ocean.
The complex has a community pool and spa, the unit has 1 assigned underground parking spot.
The open floor plan unit features:
Floor to ceiling windows;
Tile/laminate flooring throughout;
Corian counters in the kitchen and bathroom;
Combined washer/dryer in the unit;
Dishwasher;
Large pantry.
SORRY NO PETS
AVAILABLE NOW !!
Rent $1750
Security Deposit $1750
Application Fee $40 per applicant
For showing please call (619) 985-4203 or email lease@sandiegotpm.com
DRE Broker license 01299197
