San Diego, CA
1514 7th Ave. Unit 205
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

1514 7th Ave. Unit 205

1514 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1514 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
1bed/1bath on Cortez Hill - Great location on Cortez Hill! This bright 1 bed/1 bath unit is within walking distance to Balboa Park, Downtown, Little Italy and more! Commercial shops and sidewalk cafes line Fifth and Sixth Avenues, and Ash Street provide a gateway to the waterfront. As the highest landmass in the Centre City Community Planning area, Cortez Hill boasts views of urban San Diego, Balboa Park, the bay and the Pacific Ocean.
The complex has a community pool and spa, the unit has 1 assigned underground parking spot.
The open floor plan unit features:

Floor to ceiling windows;
Tile/laminate flooring throughout;
Corian counters in the kitchen and bathroom;
Combined washer/dryer in the unit;
Dishwasher;
Large pantry.

SORRY NO PETS

AVAILABLE NOW !!
Rent $1750
Security Deposit $1750
Application Fee $40 per applicant
For showing please call (619) 985-4203 or email lease@sandiegotpm.com
DRE Broker license 01299197

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3011994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 have any available units?
1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 have?
Some of 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 pet-friendly?
No, 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 7th Ave. Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

