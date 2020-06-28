1514 7th Ave. Unit 205

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

1bed/1bath on Cortez Hill - Great location on Cortez Hill! This bright 1 bed/1 bath unit is within walking distance to Balboa Park, Downtown, Little Italy and more! Commercial shops and sidewalk cafes line Fifth and Sixth Avenues, and Ash Street provide a gateway to the waterfront. As the highest landmass in the Centre City Community Planning area, Cortez Hill boasts views of urban San Diego, Balboa Park, the bay and the Pacific Ocean.

The complex has a community pool and spa, the unit has 1 assigned underground parking spot.

The open floor plan unit features:



Floor to ceiling windows;

Tile/laminate flooring throughout;

Corian counters in the kitchen and bathroom;

Combined washer/dryer in the unit;

Dishwasher;

Large pantry.



SORRY NO PETS



AVAILABLE NOW !!

Rent $1750

Security Deposit $1750

Application Fee $40 per applicant

For showing please call (619) 985-4203 or email lease@sandiegotpm.com

DRE Broker license 01299197



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3011994)