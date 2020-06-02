1506 31st Street

Amenities

SOUTHPARK amazing LUSH garden 3 bed 2 ba TREASURE - SOUTHPARK original on CORNER lot.

UNIQUE Historic Property was early 1900's home and studio of San Diego Painter Alfred Mitchell.



2 car garage w workroom/ art studio / gardening room.

Living Room with Built-Ins, Gas Fireplace & French Doors Leading to Lush Private Backyard.

Dining Room with Built-Ins.

Kitchen with Re-Stored 1930's Tappan Range. Handmade Tile work.

Dishwasher. Side by Side Washer/Dryer.

Pantry. Hand tiled mosaic outdoor shower - privacy screen and beautiful flowers included.



Master Bedroom with French Doors to Trellised Patio and Copper Screen Enclosed Outdoor Shower

Master Bathroom has Handmade Artisan Mosaic Flooring and Free-Standing Soaking Tub with Hand-Shower



Bedroom No. 2 has En-Suite European-Style Bathroom

Hand-Troweled, Sanded Plaster wall throughout

Exposed Beam Ceilings

2-Car, Detached Garage with Raised Workshop Area and French Doors to Lush Private Backyard

Koi Pond & Fountain

Raised "Herb/Vegetable" Planting Bed for Tenant's use (landscaper will not touch)

Outdoor Built-In BBQ [propane- you provide]



Bedroom 3 / office / den / TV room has sliding double glass pocket doors and curved accent wall.



HUGE Living room

HUGE Dining room

Walk-in closet

Master bath

Family room

Storage space

Pantry

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Stainless steel appliances

LUSH landscaping

Yard

Fenced yard

Lawn

Porch

Heat

Cable-ready

Hardwood floor

Tile floor

Tile countertop

Gas Fireplace

Built in BBQ on patio

2 car garage w attached artist studio / workshop

Raised Vegetable garden



This home feels just right.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT



you pay all utilities

we pay landscaper to keep up all vegetation and water fountains.



sec deposit = one month rent

credit and criminal check

reference check



