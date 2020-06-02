1506 31st Street

Amenities
SOUTHPARK amazing LUSH garden 3 bed 2 ba TREASURE - SOUTHPARK original on CORNER lot.
UNIQUE Historic Property was early 1900's home and studio of San Diego Painter Alfred Mitchell.
2 car garage w workroom/ art studio / gardening room.
Living Room with Built-Ins, Gas Fireplace & French Doors Leading to Lush Private Backyard.
Dining Room with Built-Ins.
Kitchen with Re-Stored 1930's Tappan Range. Handmade Tile work.
Dishwasher. Side by Side Washer/Dryer.
Pantry. Hand tiled mosaic outdoor shower - privacy screen and beautiful flowers included.
Master Bedroom with French Doors to Trellised Patio and Copper Screen Enclosed Outdoor Shower
Master Bathroom has Handmade Artisan Mosaic Flooring and Free-Standing Soaking Tub with Hand-Shower
Bedroom No. 2 has En-Suite European-Style Bathroom
Hand-Troweled, Sanded Plaster wall throughout
Exposed Beam Ceilings
2-Car, Detached Garage with Raised Workshop Area and French Doors to Lush Private Backyard
Koi Pond & Fountain
Raised "Herb/Vegetable" Planting Bed for Tenant's use (landscaper will not touch)
Outdoor Built-In BBQ [propane- you provide]
Bedroom 3 / office / den / TV room has sliding double glass pocket doors and curved accent wall.
HUGE Living room
HUGE Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Storage space
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
LUSH landscaping
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Porch
Heat
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Tile countertop
Gas Fireplace
Built in BBQ on patio
2 car garage w attached artist studio / workshop
Raised Vegetable garden
This home feels just right.
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT
you pay all utilities
we pay landscaper to keep up all vegetation and water fountains.
sec deposit = one month rent
credit and criminal check
reference check
