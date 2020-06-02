All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1506 31st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1506 31st Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

1506 31st Street

1506 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1506 31st Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SOUTHPARK amazing LUSH garden 3 bed 2 ba TREASURE - SOUTHPARK original on CORNER lot.
UNIQUE Historic Property was early 1900's home and studio of San Diego Painter Alfred Mitchell.

2 car garage w workroom/ art studio / gardening room.
Living Room with Built-Ins, Gas Fireplace & French Doors Leading to Lush Private Backyard.
Dining Room with Built-Ins.
Kitchen with Re-Stored 1930's Tappan Range. Handmade Tile work.
Dishwasher. Side by Side Washer/Dryer.
Pantry. Hand tiled mosaic outdoor shower - privacy screen and beautiful flowers included.

Master Bedroom with French Doors to Trellised Patio and Copper Screen Enclosed Outdoor Shower
Master Bathroom has Handmade Artisan Mosaic Flooring and Free-Standing Soaking Tub with Hand-Shower

Bedroom No. 2 has En-Suite European-Style Bathroom
Hand-Troweled, Sanded Plaster wall throughout
Exposed Beam Ceilings
2-Car, Detached Garage with Raised Workshop Area and French Doors to Lush Private Backyard
Koi Pond & Fountain
Raised "Herb/Vegetable" Planting Bed for Tenant's use (landscaper will not touch)
Outdoor Built-In BBQ [propane- you provide]

Bedroom 3 / office / den / TV room has sliding double glass pocket doors and curved accent wall.

HUGE Living room
HUGE Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Storage space
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
LUSH landscaping
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Porch
Heat
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Tile countertop
Gas Fireplace
Built in BBQ on patio
2 car garage w attached artist studio / workshop
Raised Vegetable garden

This home feels just right.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT

you pay all utilities
we pay landscaper to keep up all vegetation and water fountains.

sec deposit = one month rent
credit and criminal check
reference check

(RLNE1968153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 31st Street have any available units?
1506 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 31st Street have?
Some of 1506 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1506 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1506 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1506 31st Street offers parking.
Does 1506 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 31st Street have a pool?
No, 1506 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1506 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 1506 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University