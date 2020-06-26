All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:29 AM

1505 Robinson Ave

1505 Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Cozy Detached Studio in Hillcrest! - Property Id: 122261

Small studio with kitchenette available June 1st!

Open House 5/18 @11am

Single Occupancy only, not pets please.

This space is perfect for the busy professional, who doesn't need a lot of space. The living/bedroom area is approximately 10 by 9 and can fit a queen sized or full sized bed. The kitchenette includes a sink and small fridge. The bathroom includes a wardrobe for clothes and is shower only.

The backyard and laundry room is shared with the tenants in the front. The rent includes all utilities.

Individual must past credit check have and have steady income of at least 3.5x rent.

Please contact through e-mail or text (no phone calls) with your information and to schedule a time to view
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122261
Property Id 122261

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4888871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Robinson Ave have any available units?
1505 Robinson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Robinson Ave have?
Some of 1505 Robinson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Robinson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Robinson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Robinson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Robinson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Robinson Ave offer parking?
No, 1505 Robinson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1505 Robinson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Robinson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Robinson Ave have a pool?
No, 1505 Robinson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Robinson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1505 Robinson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Robinson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Robinson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
