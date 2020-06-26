1505 Robinson Ave

Amenities

Available 06/01/19 Cozy Detached Studio in Hillcrest! - Property Id: 122261



Small studio with kitchenette available June 1st!



Open House 5/18 @11am



Single Occupancy only, not pets please.



This space is perfect for the busy professional, who doesn't need a lot of space. The living/bedroom area is approximately 10 by 9 and can fit a queen sized or full sized bed. The kitchenette includes a sink and small fridge. The bathroom includes a wardrobe for clothes and is shower only.



The backyard and laundry room is shared with the tenants in the front. The rent includes all utilities.



Individual must past credit check have and have steady income of at least 3.5x rent.



Please contact through e-mail or text (no phone calls) with your information and to schedule a time to view

No Pets Allowed



