Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1503 Grove Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1503 Grove Street

1503 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Grove Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
WELCOME to South Park!

Located in the upscale South Park area this Plush 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is yours to call home! We are walking distance to all that South Park has to offer!

South Park is located east of Balboa Park, north of the Golden Hill and Stockton neighborhoods and south of the North Park neighborhood.

In South Park, San Diego we believe in being the best at our craft whether it is creating a delicious dessert, a farm-to-table meal, serving the ultimate selection of craft beer or creating an unforgettable shopping experience filled with unique products you cannot find anyplace else.

When taking a stroll through the neighborhood you can feel the heart and soul that goes into the eclectic mix of over 70 independently owned small businesses that chose to reside in this quaint, tree-lined town. The South Park business owners take pride in their businesses and what they have to offer.

** AVAILABLE AUGUST 24 **

Shorter term leases (30 days & under) VARY in pricing according to dates, season, length of stay and number of guests.

June 15, 2018 - August 15, 2018, the monthly rate is $2550.00
August 15, 2018 - June 1, 2019, the monthly rate is $2490.00

2-4 guests are the MAX amount of guests.

We rent monthly, weekly or nightly!

Rental rate comes with a fully furnished home & ALL Utilities are included.

Street parking is only available and parking is at your own risk.

**Not suitable for children and pets**

Close to public transportation. Biking, walking, and skateboarding are all popular ways to enjoy the area. Uber and Lyft are other ways to get around San Diego. Download the app and start riding!

*If interested please email or give us a call to the email address &/or phone number listed above and dont forget to share the following information:

-Preferred move-in date:
-Length of stay:
-The number of guests/tenants:
-A little bit about yourself:

We look forward to helping you enjoy some southern California sunshine!

-Dana Horne Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Grove Street have any available units?
1503 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1503 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 1503 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1503 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1503 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.

