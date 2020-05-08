1503 Grove Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking furnished

WELCOME to South Park!



Located in the upscale South Park area this Plush 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is yours to call home! We are walking distance to all that South Park has to offer!



South Park is located east of Balboa Park, north of the Golden Hill and Stockton neighborhoods and south of the North Park neighborhood.



In South Park, San Diego we believe in being the best at our craft whether it is creating a delicious dessert, a farm-to-table meal, serving the ultimate selection of craft beer or creating an unforgettable shopping experience filled with unique products you cannot find anyplace else.



When taking a stroll through the neighborhood you can feel the heart and soul that goes into the eclectic mix of over 70 independently owned small businesses that chose to reside in this quaint, tree-lined town. The South Park business owners take pride in their businesses and what they have to offer.



** AVAILABLE AUGUST 24 **



Shorter term leases (30 days & under) VARY in pricing according to dates, season, length of stay and number of guests.



June 15, 2018 - August 15, 2018, the monthly rate is $2550.00

August 15, 2018 - June 1, 2019, the monthly rate is $2490.00



2-4 guests are the MAX amount of guests.



We rent monthly, weekly or nightly!



Rental rate comes with a fully furnished home & ALL Utilities are included.



Street parking is only available and parking is at your own risk.



**Not suitable for children and pets**



Close to public transportation. Biking, walking, and skateboarding are all popular ways to enjoy the area. Uber and Lyft are other ways to get around San Diego. Download the app and start riding!



*If interested please email or give us a call to the email address &/or phone number listed above and dont forget to share the following information:



-Preferred move-in date:

-Length of stay:

-The number of guests/tenants:

-A little bit about yourself:



We look forward to helping you enjoy some southern California sunshine!



-Dana Horne Realty