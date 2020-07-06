1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking microwave furnished range

virtual Tour link: https://www.vacasa.com/unit.php?UnitID=12402



Take in the San Diego coast's beauty in this oceanfront bungalow with truly spectacular views. Your living room windows overlook the cliffs and surf below, and the view makes for amazing sunset watching. The home comes furnished or unfurnished. $3250.00 without and $3600.00 furnished, just bring your personal items.

Furnished: $3600.00 Security Deposit $7200.00

Unfurnished: $3250.00 Security Deposit $5000.00