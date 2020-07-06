1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496

Amenities
virtual Tour link: https://www.vacasa.com/unit.php?UnitID=12402
Take in the San Diego coast's beauty in this oceanfront bungalow with truly spectacular views. Your living room windows overlook the cliffs and surf below, and the view makes for amazing sunset watching. The home comes furnished or unfurnished. $3250.00 without and $3600.00 furnished, just bring your personal items.
This bungalow home comes either furnished or unfurnished...
Furnished: $3600.00 Security Deposit $7200.00
Unfurnished: $3250.00 Security Deposit $5000.00