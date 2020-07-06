All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:44 AM

1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496

1496 Pescadero Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1496 Pescadero Dr, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
virtual Tour link: https://www.vacasa.com/unit.php?UnitID=12402

Take in the San Diego coast's beauty in this oceanfront bungalow with truly spectacular views. Your living room windows overlook the cliffs and surf below, and the view makes for amazing sunset watching. The home comes furnished or unfurnished. $3250.00 without and $3600.00 furnished, just bring your personal items.
This bungalow home comes either furnished or unfurnished...

Furnished: $3600.00 Security Deposit $7200.00
Unfurnished: $3250.00 Security Deposit $5000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 have any available units?
1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 have?
Some of 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 currently offering any rent specials?
1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 pet-friendly?
No, 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 offer parking?
Yes, 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 offers parking.
Does 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 have a pool?
No, 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 does not have a pool.
Does 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 have accessible units?
No, 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1496 Pescadero Drive - 1496 has units with dishwashers.

