All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1494 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1494 Union Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 8:02 AM

1494 Union Street

1494 Union Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Little Italy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1494 Union Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rarely available 2-bed condo for lease in the sought after Aperture building. Spacious, open, modern home with hip black/gray slate flooring throughout, concrete walls and soaring 10 ft. ceilings with tons of natural light. Conveniently located in Little Italy within walking distance to everything the area has to offer. Gourmet kitchen boasts an oversized granite island and S/S GE Profile appliances. Granite counters and modern cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Large 15x9 balcony with morning sun and accessible from the living room & master bedroom. Window treatments throughout with matching carpet in both bedrooms. 2 car side by side parking! This property won't last, so come view it today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1494 Union Street have any available units?
1494 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1494 Union Street have?
Some of 1494 Union Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1494 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1494 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1494 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1494 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 1494 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 1494 Union Street offers parking.
Does 1494 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1494 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1494 Union Street have a pool?
No, 1494 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 1494 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1494 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1494 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1494 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University