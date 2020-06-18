1494 Union Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rarely available 2-bed condo for lease in the sought after Aperture building. Spacious, open, modern home with hip black/gray slate flooring throughout, concrete walls and soaring 10 ft. ceilings with tons of natural light. Conveniently located in Little Italy within walking distance to everything the area has to offer. Gourmet kitchen boasts an oversized granite island and S/S GE Profile appliances. Granite counters and modern cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Large 15x9 balcony with morning sun and accessible from the living room & master bedroom. Window treatments throughout with matching carpet in both bedrooms. 2 car side by side parking! This property won't last, so come view it today!



