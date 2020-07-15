All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

14912-6 Avenida Venusto

14912 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Location

14912 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
14912-6 Avenida Venusto Available 03/13/20 Rancho Bernardo, 14912 Avenida Venusto #6, Granite Counters, AC, Comm Pool, Spa, Tennis and Fitness. - Welcome home to this beautiful, upper unit located in the popular Carmel Trails development of Rancho Bernardo. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and access to the 15 fwy, 56 fwy and HOV lanes. Central heat and air conditioner. Water and Trash Included. Faux wood entry floors. Spacious living room overlooks the pool area. Dining room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Kitchen has faux wood floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has faux wood floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom has recessed lighting and 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4670528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14912-6 Avenida Venusto have any available units?
14912-6 Avenida Venusto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14912-6 Avenida Venusto have?
Some of 14912-6 Avenida Venusto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14912-6 Avenida Venusto currently offering any rent specials?
14912-6 Avenida Venusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14912-6 Avenida Venusto pet-friendly?
Yes, 14912-6 Avenida Venusto is pet friendly.
Does 14912-6 Avenida Venusto offer parking?
Yes, 14912-6 Avenida Venusto offers parking.
Does 14912-6 Avenida Venusto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14912-6 Avenida Venusto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14912-6 Avenida Venusto have a pool?
Yes, 14912-6 Avenida Venusto has a pool.
Does 14912-6 Avenida Venusto have accessible units?
No, 14912-6 Avenida Venusto does not have accessible units.
Does 14912-6 Avenida Venusto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14912-6 Avenida Venusto has units with dishwashers.
