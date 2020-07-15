Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna tennis court

14912-6 Avenida Venusto Available 03/13/20 Rancho Bernardo, 14912 Avenida Venusto #6, Granite Counters, AC, Comm Pool, Spa, Tennis and Fitness. - Welcome home to this beautiful, upper unit located in the popular Carmel Trails development of Rancho Bernardo. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and access to the 15 fwy, 56 fwy and HOV lanes. Central heat and air conditioner. Water and Trash Included. Faux wood entry floors. Spacious living room overlooks the pool area. Dining room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Kitchen has faux wood floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has faux wood floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom has recessed lighting and 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



