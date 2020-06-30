14787 Caminito Orense Oeste

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath town-home in Caramel Mountain! - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath town-home in Caramel Mountain! This home has offers dual master bedrooms, spacious living room with cozy fireplace and expansive ceilings. The kitchen features light oak cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and smooth top oven. Enjoy the separate dining room with sliding glass doors that lead to an open patio space with gorgeous views!



You will find tiled stone and laminate flooring throughout the home,plus nigh ambiance light setting. Garage parking and washer and dryer in home. Located in award winning Poway School Unified School District. Short distance to freeway, schools, parks and neighborhood shopping with restaurants, entertainment and stores!



