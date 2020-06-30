All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

14787 Caminito Orense Oeste

14787 Caminito Orense Oeste · No Longer Available
Location

14787 Caminito Orense Oeste, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath town-home in Caramel Mountain! - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath town-home in Caramel Mountain! This home has offers dual master bedrooms, spacious living room with cozy fireplace and expansive ceilings. The kitchen features light oak cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and smooth top oven. Enjoy the separate dining room with sliding glass doors that lead to an open patio space with gorgeous views!

You will find tiled stone and laminate flooring throughout the home,plus nigh ambiance light setting. Garage parking and washer and dryer in home. Located in award winning Poway School Unified School District. Short distance to freeway, schools, parks and neighborhood shopping with restaurants, entertainment and stores!

Professionally managed by WeLease please visit our website at www.weleaseusa.com or call 619-866-3404 to schedule your viewing!

(RLNE5414718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste have any available units?
14787 Caminito Orense Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste have?
Some of 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
14787 Caminito Orense Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste pet-friendly?
No, 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste offers parking.
Does 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste have a pool?
Yes, 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste has a pool.
Does 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste have accessible units?
No, 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14787 Caminito Orense Oeste has units with dishwashers.

