San Diego, CA
14658 Via Fiesta 2
14658 Via Fiesta 2

14658 Via Fiesta · (858) 205-1020
Location

14658 Via Fiesta, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Town-home in great location with views in Del Sur - Property Id: 277941

Beautiful open layout 3 bed, 2.5 bath, three-level townhome in desirable Santa Luz neighborhood. Amenities include newly installed carpet on stairs and upper level, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white window coverings, A/C, dishwasher, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, and much more. Community has a pool and clubhouse. Location is in Poway Unified School district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277941
Property Id 277941

(RLNE5770187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14658 Via Fiesta 2 have any available units?
14658 Via Fiesta 2 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14658 Via Fiesta 2 have?
Some of 14658 Via Fiesta 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14658 Via Fiesta 2 currently offering any rent specials?
14658 Via Fiesta 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14658 Via Fiesta 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14658 Via Fiesta 2 is pet friendly.
Does 14658 Via Fiesta 2 offer parking?
Yes, 14658 Via Fiesta 2 does offer parking.
Does 14658 Via Fiesta 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14658 Via Fiesta 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14658 Via Fiesta 2 have a pool?
Yes, 14658 Via Fiesta 2 has a pool.
Does 14658 Via Fiesta 2 have accessible units?
No, 14658 Via Fiesta 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 14658 Via Fiesta 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14658 Via Fiesta 2 has units with dishwashers.
