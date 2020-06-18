14658 Via Fiesta 2

Amenities
Town-home in great location with views in Del Sur - Property Id: 277941
Beautiful open layout 3 bed, 2.5 bath, three-level townhome in desirable Santa Luz neighborhood. Amenities include newly installed carpet on stairs and upper level, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white window coverings, A/C, dishwasher, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, and much more. Community has a pool and clubhouse. Location is in Poway Unified School district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277941
