Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1453 Robinson Ave Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Master Suite upgraded townhome available in Hillcrest - This unit comes furnished and is a short term 6 month lease from Mid July through end of December.



VIrtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8S3NYpboQcC



A beautifully maintained two-story townhome can now be yours at Villa Madrid. A quiet, gated community of only 12 residences. In the heart of Hillcrest, you are just blocks from everything.



Townhome includes contemporary furnishings and gorgeous interior finishes. Stone and carpeted floors are complemented by custom tile work in the kitchen/baths and a fresh neutral paint palette throughout.



The first floor has stone floors, 9-foot ceilings in the living and dining rooms, crown molding, and a professional kitchen with five burner stove, two ovens, stainless appliances, and great storage. You will also find a half bath as well as a gorgeous kitchen view of green canyon on the first floor.



Upstairs are two master suites (both with bathrooms and showers and/or a tub) with large closets and. With a vaulted ceiling and ample windows, the larger suite can be used as an office space. Other amenities include recessed lighting, plantation shutters, central heat and a/c, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and gated garage parking for one car (not tandem!).



Rent includes your water and hot water. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



