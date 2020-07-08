All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
1453 Robinson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1453 Robinson Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1453 Robinson Ave

1453 Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1453 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1453 Robinson Ave Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Master Suite upgraded townhome available in Hillcrest - This unit comes furnished and is a short term 6 month lease from Mid July through end of December.

VIrtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8S3NYpboQcC

A beautifully maintained two-story townhome can now be yours at Villa Madrid. A quiet, gated community of only 12 residences. In the heart of Hillcrest, you are just blocks from everything.

Townhome includes contemporary furnishings and gorgeous interior finishes. Stone and carpeted floors are complemented by custom tile work in the kitchen/baths and a fresh neutral paint palette throughout.

The first floor has stone floors, 9-foot ceilings in the living and dining rooms, crown molding, and a professional kitchen with five burner stove, two ovens, stainless appliances, and great storage. You will also find a half bath as well as a gorgeous kitchen view of green canyon on the first floor.

Upstairs are two master suites (both with bathrooms and showers and/or a tub) with large closets and. With a vaulted ceiling and ample windows, the larger suite can be used as an office space. Other amenities include recessed lighting, plantation shutters, central heat and a/c, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and gated garage parking for one car (not tandem!).

Rent includes your water and hot water. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Elán Beachwalk Apartments
5025 Niagara Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1453 Robinson Ave have any available units?
1453 Robinson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Robinson Ave have?
Some of 1453 Robinson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Robinson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Robinson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Robinson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Robinson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1453 Robinson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Robinson Ave offers parking.
Does 1453 Robinson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 Robinson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Robinson Ave have a pool?
No, 1453 Robinson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Robinson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1453 Robinson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Robinson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Robinson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University