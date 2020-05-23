1447 Felspar Street

Amenities

on-site laundry some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Located in the heart of Pacific Beach! You will be walking distance to restaurants, shops, beaches, Mission Bay and night life. Apartment has very large windows and lots of natural light for you to enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather. Small yard, on-site laundry room and easy access to freeways, public transportation and downtown San Diego. Ample street parking available.



Move-in ready! Fully furnished with kitchenware, appliances, WiFi, Roku SMART TV with streaming service and utilities included.



Pacific Beach is a very popular vacation destination, therefore rental rates fluctuate seasonally. The spring and summer months being the most popular. This apartment is also advertised on other vacation rental websites. Please contact us for pricing and availability.