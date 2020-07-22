All apartments in San Diego
1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10

1440 Lincoln Avenue · (530) 576-5378
Location

1440 Lincoln Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
pool
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Shown by appointment only!

1 Assigned Parking Space.

This unit has recently been refurbished.
Open Concept Living Room, Kitchen: Ceiling Fan, New Paint, Retrofit Windows, New Kit Cabinets, New Sink, New Faucet, Stove
(gas), New Microwave Oven, Garbage Disposal, Lots Of Cabinets, Wall Heater, New Tile Floor, New Paint, Window Covering, New
Counter Top.
Hallway: Coat Closet, Extra Storage w/Mirrored Closet Doors, New Tile Floor.
Bedroom: New Paint, Ceiling Fan, Large Closet w/Mirrored Closet Doors, Retrofit Window, Window Covering.
Bathroom: New Paint, New Bathtub & Tile T/S Walls, Vanity, Low Flow Toilet, Tile Floor.

Laundry Facilities on site.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AbHXFzsPfgb&brand=0

The Sapphire Apartment complex is located in Hillcrest adjacent to the University Heights and Northpark neighborhoods of San Diego. The area is filled with a number of restaurants,boutiques, grocery stores, artist's studios, restaurants, coffee shops, and night life are within easy reach. Easy access to all San Diego colleges and universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 have any available units?
1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 have?
Some of 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 offers parking.
Does 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 have a pool?
Yes, 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 has a pool.
Does 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 have accessible units?
No, 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
