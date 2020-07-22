1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool

Shown by appointment only!



1 Assigned Parking Space.



This unit has recently been refurbished.

Open Concept Living Room, Kitchen: Ceiling Fan, New Paint, Retrofit Windows, New Kit Cabinets, New Sink, New Faucet, Stove

(gas), New Microwave Oven, Garbage Disposal, Lots Of Cabinets, Wall Heater, New Tile Floor, New Paint, Window Covering, New

Counter Top.

Hallway: Coat Closet, Extra Storage w/Mirrored Closet Doors, New Tile Floor.

Bedroom: New Paint, Ceiling Fan, Large Closet w/Mirrored Closet Doors, Retrofit Window, Window Covering.

Bathroom: New Paint, New Bathtub & Tile T/S Walls, Vanity, Low Flow Toilet, Tile Floor.



Laundry Facilities on site.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AbHXFzsPfgb&brand=0



The Sapphire Apartment complex is located in Hillcrest adjacent to the University Heights and Northpark neighborhoods of San Diego. The area is filled with a number of restaurants,boutiques, grocery stores, artist's studios, restaurants, coffee shops, and night life are within easy reach. Easy access to all San Diego colleges and universities.