1426 Loring Street

Spectacular 4 bed/3 bath home available to rent in Pacific Beach! Impressive rooftop views of the ocean and a huge, well maintained private yard. Situated in an unbeatable location just mere blocks from the ocean! A short distance from Vons and other shops, restaurants, bars and Kate Sessions Park. High ceilings throughout the main living area, along with a spacious living room and fireplace. It's a bright open floor plan, and the kitchen has plenty of counters & cabinet space. Stainless steel appliances, with new dishwasher and kitchen flooring. The lovely breakfast bar alongside the casual dining room is airy, with access to the private backyard. There are three guest bedrooms on the first floor, one having a private attached bathroom, & a second full bathroom found in the hallway. Upstairs is the large, sunny master suite with balcony access, dual walk-in closets, stall shower & soaking tub. There is also a bonus carpeted loft adorned with plantation shuttered windows that can serve as an additional room or study. There is a 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer.



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available now.

* Lease for 12 months w/ option to renew.

* No pets, smoking or cosigners.

* Renters insurance required.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Credit check required.

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

* More info on sunsetspm.com



Contact via text: Nate Cornell at (619) 786-6496