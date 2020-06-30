Rent Calculator
14117 Kellbara
14117 Kellbara Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
14117 Kellbara Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14117 Kellbara have any available units?
14117 Kellbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14117 Kellbara have?
Some of 14117 Kellbara's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14117 Kellbara currently offering any rent specials?
14117 Kellbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14117 Kellbara pet-friendly?
No, 14117 Kellbara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 14117 Kellbara offer parking?
Yes, 14117 Kellbara offers parking.
Does 14117 Kellbara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14117 Kellbara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14117 Kellbara have a pool?
Yes, 14117 Kellbara has a pool.
Does 14117 Kellbara have accessible units?
No, 14117 Kellbara does not have accessible units.
Does 14117 Kellbara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14117 Kellbara has units with dishwashers.
