Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1405 Grove Street

1405 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Grove Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Historic 3B/1BA House w/ Lovely Yard & Upgraded Kitchen! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/1BA house available for lease in South Park featuring 1412 SF of living space over one level. This unique historic property boasts:
-Fantastic location just a quick walk from downtown South Park's restaurants, cafes & shops. Experience one of SD's oldest bars, Hamilton's Tavern & legendary restaurant Buona Forchetta! One block away from Albert Einstein Charter Academy & only 1 mile from the Naval Medical Center San Diego. Plus easy highway access to reach downtown SD or beaches!
-Great sunroom & porch at the front of the house great for relaxing or entertaining
-Beautiful landscaping in both front & backyards maintained by landlord-provided landscaper! Fully enclosed backyard & a multitude of edible plants growing on the property--pomegranate, lime, lemon, fig & spice bushes like rosemary and lavender!
-Designer kitchen features attractive granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances--dual wall ovens, stovetop, dishwasher & refrigerator w/ ice and water dispenser
-Completely remodeled bathroom w/ marble tile & dual shower heads in custom glass stall shower plus clawfoot tub!
-Spacious living & dining rooms w/ vintage light fixtures & custom built-in cabinetry
-Ceiling fans in most every room!
-Provided washer/dryer plus utility sink in their own closet
-Central heat
-Large storage shed in backyard w/ electricity!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3225
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqEI2kEveAQ
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: South Park
- FLOORING: Hardwood & marble tile
- PARKING: Driveway in backyard & street parking
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1912

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant may only use specific cleaning products on surfaces and floors, landlord providing products one-time upon move in. Tenant must use furniture pads on all furniture. Tenant may only hang items with Picture Hanging System, no drywall holes. Special Lease Provisions detailed upon approval.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4996034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

