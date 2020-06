Amenities

parking recently renovated gym sauna game room extra storage

Don't miss your chance to rent this rare home in the much more desirable building of Union Square (Building #1) which also includes additional storage! The common area amenities include: on site management, updated gym, game room, jacuzzi, saunas, underground parking and EV charging stations. This home is walking distance to all of the downtown amenities. This is a must have!