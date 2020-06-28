All apartments in San Diego
13975 Chicarita Creek
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

13975 Chicarita Creek

13975 Chicarita Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

13975 Chicarita Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
13975 Chicarita Creek Available 10/04/19 ***OPEN HOUSE 9/25 12-1PM: Gorgeous 3 bedroom in Carmel Mountain*** - Situated in popular Waterfield Laurels, this two story home has been immaculately maintained by owner. Tile and wood floors throughout, formal living, dining and family rooms. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and looks out on spacious. Tenant responsible to maintain the front and back yard landscape.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5156945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13975 Chicarita Creek have any available units?
13975 Chicarita Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13975 Chicarita Creek have?
Some of 13975 Chicarita Creek's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13975 Chicarita Creek currently offering any rent specials?
13975 Chicarita Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13975 Chicarita Creek pet-friendly?
No, 13975 Chicarita Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13975 Chicarita Creek offer parking?
No, 13975 Chicarita Creek does not offer parking.
Does 13975 Chicarita Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13975 Chicarita Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13975 Chicarita Creek have a pool?
No, 13975 Chicarita Creek does not have a pool.
Does 13975 Chicarita Creek have accessible units?
No, 13975 Chicarita Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 13975 Chicarita Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 13975 Chicarita Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
