Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13937 Kerry Lane

13937 Kerry Ln · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

13937 Kerry Ln, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immediate availability!!!

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2712 square foot home located in spectacular Torrey Del Mar!

This model condition home home has tons of space and functional flexibility. Bright, light, and airy with high ceilings. Modern kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and newer appliances ready for the gourmet chef. Large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and Roman tub and separate shower. Large balcony off master bedroom. Also, a bedroom and a full bath on the entry level. Jack and Jill bath for the two other bedrooms upstairs.

Entertainers back yard with DCS Barbecue with two burner stove and refrigerator. Huge amounts of garage storage and cabinets. AC and home security system.

Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.

Great location on canyon rim. Short walk to huge community park. Quiet and private location adjacent to nature trail.

Assigned to award winning Poway School District schools - Willow Grove Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and awesome Westview High.

Rent $4250 per month.

Utilities - Trash and gardener included in rent. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Lease term - 1 year minimum

Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If approved there will be an increased deposit per pet.

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application, photo ID, and proof of income along with application fee. Once ALL applicants have provided ALL information we process the applicant's applications. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE PROCESSED FIRST COME FIRST SERVED ONCE ALL APPLICANT INFORMATION HAS BEEN RECEIVED. If applicants are approved and offered a lease they have 24 hours to sign the lease, and 48 hours to provide the security deposit. If approved applicants fail to execute the lease and payment of deposit within these timeframes we reserve the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13937 Kerry Lane have any available units?
13937 Kerry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13937 Kerry Lane have?
Some of 13937 Kerry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13937 Kerry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13937 Kerry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13937 Kerry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13937 Kerry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13937 Kerry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13937 Kerry Lane does offer parking.
Does 13937 Kerry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13937 Kerry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13937 Kerry Lane have a pool?
No, 13937 Kerry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13937 Kerry Lane have accessible units?
No, 13937 Kerry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13937 Kerry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13937 Kerry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
