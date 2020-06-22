13937 Kerry Lane

Amenities

Immediate availability!!!



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2712 square foot home located in spectacular Torrey Del Mar!



This model condition home home has tons of space and functional flexibility. Bright, light, and airy with high ceilings. Modern kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and newer appliances ready for the gourmet chef. Large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and Roman tub and separate shower. Large balcony off master bedroom. Also, a bedroom and a full bath on the entry level. Jack and Jill bath for the two other bedrooms upstairs.



Entertainers back yard with DCS Barbecue with two burner stove and refrigerator. Huge amounts of garage storage and cabinets. AC and home security system.



Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.



Great location on canyon rim. Short walk to huge community park. Quiet and private location adjacent to nature trail.



Assigned to award winning Poway School District schools - Willow Grove Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and awesome Westview High.



Rent $4250 per month.



Utilities - Trash and gardener included in rent. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.



Lease term - 1 year minimum



Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If approved there will be an increased deposit per pet.



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application, photo ID, and proof of income along with application fee. Once ALL applicants have provided ALL information we process the applicant's applications. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE PROCESSED FIRST COME FIRST SERVED ONCE ALL APPLICANT INFORMATION HAS BEEN RECEIVED. If applicants are approved and offered a lease they have 24 hours to sign the lease, and 48 hours to provide the security deposit. If approved applicants fail to execute the lease and payment of deposit within these timeframes we reserve the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422