Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is only avaiable from 9/1 to 10/30, need to be rented fully furnished. This single story home is located in the wonderful Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood. Owners have thoughtfully and meticulously maintained this home for your quiet enjoyment! Relax at the private backyard overlooking the golf course, close to shopping centers and convenience to freeway. Two car garage with lots of storage and supplies.