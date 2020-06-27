All apartments in San Diego
13851 Paseo Cardiel

13851 Paseo Cardiel · No Longer Available
Location

13851 Paseo Cardiel, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4B/2.5BA Upgraded House! Large Balcony & Views! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Absolutely Beautiful 4B/2.5BA Detached House Located in the Penasquitos Knolls Community in the Heart of Rancho Penasquitos. This Upgraded Home Features 1,943 SF of Living Space and Boasts:

-Brand New Carpet!
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Spacious Balcony off Master
- Washer/Dryer
- Expansive Mountain Views from Master Balcony
- Lush Landscaping w/ Planter Boxes
- Vinyl Fence in Backyard
- Beautiful Entry Features Marble Tile Flooring
- Spacious Formal Living Room Opens to Dining Area & Features: Brazilian Cherry Floors, & Cathedral Ceilings
- Solid Wood Window Casings
- Upgraded Kitchen Features: Granite Counter tops, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar & Eat-in Kitchen Option
- French Doors Lead to Private Backyard w/ Mountain Views
- Kitchen Opens to Family Room and Features: Cozy Fireplace w/ Custom Wood Mantle and Ceiling Fan
- Master Suite Features: Brazilian Cherry Floors, Crown Molding, Cathedral Ceilings, Ceiling Fan, & Walk-in Closet
- Master Bathroom Features: Custom Wood Dual Vanity, & Custom Tile Shower
- Light & Bright Additional Bedrooms
- Great Location! Walking Distance to Mt. Carmel High School, Close to 56 Freeway, Shopping & More!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2770
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USJgJ5EXxSY

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Penasquitos
- FLOORING: hardwood, tile, Brand new carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1975

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: AS IS items: speakers/surround sound, water filter spout at sink is disconnected and as is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13851 Paseo Cardiel have any available units?
13851 Paseo Cardiel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13851 Paseo Cardiel have?
Some of 13851 Paseo Cardiel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13851 Paseo Cardiel currently offering any rent specials?
13851 Paseo Cardiel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13851 Paseo Cardiel pet-friendly?
Yes, 13851 Paseo Cardiel is pet friendly.
Does 13851 Paseo Cardiel offer parking?
Yes, 13851 Paseo Cardiel offers parking.
Does 13851 Paseo Cardiel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13851 Paseo Cardiel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13851 Paseo Cardiel have a pool?
No, 13851 Paseo Cardiel does not have a pool.
Does 13851 Paseo Cardiel have accessible units?
No, 13851 Paseo Cardiel does not have accessible units.
Does 13851 Paseo Cardiel have units with dishwashers?
No, 13851 Paseo Cardiel does not have units with dishwashers.

