13851 Paseo Cardiel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Stunning 4B/2.5BA Upgraded House! Large Balcony & Views! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Absolutely Beautiful 4B/2.5BA Detached House Located in the Penasquitos Knolls Community in the Heart of Rancho Penasquitos. This Upgraded Home Features 1,943 SF of Living Space and Boasts:



-Brand New Carpet!

- Attached 2 Car Garage

- Spacious Balcony off Master

- Washer/Dryer

- Expansive Mountain Views from Master Balcony

- Lush Landscaping w/ Planter Boxes

- Vinyl Fence in Backyard

- Beautiful Entry Features Marble Tile Flooring

- Spacious Formal Living Room Opens to Dining Area & Features: Brazilian Cherry Floors, & Cathedral Ceilings

- Solid Wood Window Casings

- Upgraded Kitchen Features: Granite Counter tops, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar & Eat-in Kitchen Option

- French Doors Lead to Private Backyard w/ Mountain Views

- Kitchen Opens to Family Room and Features: Cozy Fireplace w/ Custom Wood Mantle and Ceiling Fan

- Master Suite Features: Brazilian Cherry Floors, Crown Molding, Cathedral Ceilings, Ceiling Fan, & Walk-in Closet

- Master Bathroom Features: Custom Wood Dual Vanity, & Custom Tile Shower

- Light & Bright Additional Bedrooms

- Great Location! Walking Distance to Mt. Carmel High School, Close to 56 Freeway, Shopping & More!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2770

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USJgJ5EXxSY



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Penasquitos

- FLOORING: hardwood, tile, Brand new carpet

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1975



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: AS IS items: speakers/surround sound, water filter spout at sink is disconnected and as is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



