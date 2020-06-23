All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13797 Paseo Cardiel

13797 Paseo Cardiel · No Longer Available
Location

13797 Paseo Cardiel, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
13797 Paseo Cardiel Available 03/06/19 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Rancho Penasquitos - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/48cb9520a9/13797-paseo-cardiel-san-diego-ca-92129-2739?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

Beautifully remodeled 4 bed, 2.5 bath two-story home in a desirable community in Rancho Penasquitos with approx. 1985 sq. ft. This home has recently completed a very major remodel with attention to details and has many high-quality features and amenities such as all new kitchen with new cabinetry, new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded lighting, all new wood laminate flooring down stairs and new carpeting upstairs, new decorator paint and window treatments, remodeled baths and all the comforts of home! Additional impressive features are an expansive family room with a gas fire place, separate dining area, vaulted ceilings, 2-car attached garage, expansive master bedroom and bath with a huge balcony, spacious bedrooms, lots of storage and windows making it light and bright. The home does not have A/C. but has a professionally landscaped front and back yard area, which is fully fenced and perfect for entertaining. Near Mt. Carmel High School. Easy access to the 56 and 15 freeways, beaches, upscale shopping, hiking and walking trails. Small dogs will be considered by owner but sorry, NO CATS. Regular landscape maintenance included in the rental amount. No Smoking, please.
If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 for additional information about this or other homes we represent.

Cal- DRE# 01859951

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4434622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13797 Paseo Cardiel have any available units?
13797 Paseo Cardiel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13797 Paseo Cardiel have?
Some of 13797 Paseo Cardiel's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13797 Paseo Cardiel currently offering any rent specials?
13797 Paseo Cardiel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13797 Paseo Cardiel pet-friendly?
Yes, 13797 Paseo Cardiel is pet friendly.
Does 13797 Paseo Cardiel offer parking?
Yes, 13797 Paseo Cardiel does offer parking.
Does 13797 Paseo Cardiel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13797 Paseo Cardiel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13797 Paseo Cardiel have a pool?
No, 13797 Paseo Cardiel does not have a pool.
Does 13797 Paseo Cardiel have accessible units?
No, 13797 Paseo Cardiel does not have accessible units.
Does 13797 Paseo Cardiel have units with dishwashers?
No, 13797 Paseo Cardiel does not have units with dishwashers.
