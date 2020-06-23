Amenities

13797 Paseo Cardiel Available 03/06/19 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Rancho Penasquitos

Beautifully remodeled 4 bed, 2.5 bath two-story home in a desirable community in Rancho Penasquitos with approx. 1985 sq. ft. This home has recently completed a very major remodel with attention to details and has many high-quality features and amenities such as all new kitchen with new cabinetry, new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded lighting, all new wood laminate flooring down stairs and new carpeting upstairs, new decorator paint and window treatments, remodeled baths and all the comforts of home! Additional impressive features are an expansive family room with a gas fire place, separate dining area, vaulted ceilings, 2-car attached garage, expansive master bedroom and bath with a huge balcony, spacious bedrooms, lots of storage and windows making it light and bright. The home does not have A/C. but has a professionally landscaped front and back yard area, which is fully fenced and perfect for entertaining. Near Mt. Carmel High School. Easy access to the 56 and 15 freeways, beaches, upscale shopping, hiking and walking trails. Small dogs will be considered by owner but sorry, NO CATS. Regular landscape maintenance included in the rental amount. No Smoking, please.

No Cats Allowed



