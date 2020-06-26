All apartments in San Diego
1376 Oliver Ave
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

1376 Oliver Ave

1376 Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1376 Oliver Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1376 Oliver Ave #7 Available 06/14/19 Stunning And Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Block From The Beach! - This is a stunning and spacious 2 bed 2 bath upstairs condo in the heart of Pacific Beach. The home features a large updated kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and carpet in both bedrooms. The home features on-site washer and dryer and reserved parking! There is also custom paint throughout the home to give it an even more upgraded look. Enjoy all the benefits of living in Pacific Beach with nearby restaurants, shops, and the beach!

12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water & Trash
Laundry: On Site
Parking: 1 Off Street Parking Space
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove
No Smoking

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2807560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Oliver Ave have any available units?
1376 Oliver Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1376 Oliver Ave have?
Some of 1376 Oliver Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Oliver Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Oliver Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Oliver Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1376 Oliver Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1376 Oliver Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1376 Oliver Ave offers parking.
Does 1376 Oliver Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1376 Oliver Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Oliver Ave have a pool?
No, 1376 Oliver Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Oliver Ave have accessible units?
No, 1376 Oliver Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Oliver Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1376 Oliver Ave has units with dishwashers.
