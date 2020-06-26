Amenities

1376 Oliver Ave #7 Available 06/14/19 Stunning And Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Block From The Beach! - This is a stunning and spacious 2 bed 2 bath upstairs condo in the heart of Pacific Beach. The home features a large updated kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and carpet in both bedrooms. The home features on-site washer and dryer and reserved parking! There is also custom paint throughout the home to give it an even more upgraded look. Enjoy all the benefits of living in Pacific Beach with nearby restaurants, shops, and the beach!



12 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water & Trash

Laundry: On Site

Parking: 1 Off Street Parking Space

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove

No Smoking



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682



No Pets Allowed



