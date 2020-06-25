13660 Landfair Road

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Lovely Carmel Valley House with a Beautiful View - This lovely home boasts beautiful views complete with a luscious backyard and swimming pool. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, recently installed brand new flooring throughout home. House has fresh paint and is ready and available now! Sitting on a cul-de-sac without thoroughfare traffic, this home is near shopping, schools, restaurants and more. Close drive to freeway and centered in a perfect location. Don't miss it!



1 year lease



For more info, call or text Ryan at (858) 357-5135

Ryan@chasepacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



