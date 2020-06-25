All apartments in San Diego
13660 Landfair Road
13660 Landfair Road · No Longer Available
Location

13660 Landfair Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely Carmel Valley House with a Beautiful View - This lovely home boasts beautiful views complete with a luscious backyard and swimming pool. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, recently installed brand new flooring throughout home. House has fresh paint and is ready and available now! Sitting on a cul-de-sac without thoroughfare traffic, this home is near shopping, schools, restaurants and more. Close drive to freeway and centered in a perfect location. Don't miss it!

1 year lease

For more info, call or text Ryan at (858) 357-5135
Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4930702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13660 Landfair Road have any available units?
13660 Landfair Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 13660 Landfair Road currently offering any rent specials?
13660 Landfair Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13660 Landfair Road pet-friendly?
No, 13660 Landfair Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13660 Landfair Road offer parking?
No, 13660 Landfair Road does not offer parking.
Does 13660 Landfair Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13660 Landfair Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13660 Landfair Road have a pool?
Yes, 13660 Landfair Road has a pool.
Does 13660 Landfair Road have accessible units?
No, 13660 Landfair Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13660 Landfair Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13660 Landfair Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13660 Landfair Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13660 Landfair Road does not have units with air conditioning.
