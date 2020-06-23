Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities garage

13626 Via Viejo Available 02/01/19 OVER 3000 square feet- One Story Carmel Valle Home,Cul-de-sac, 3 car garage, OCEAN VIEW - A Beautiful ONE-STORY home on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the ocean and the Del Mar racetrack. Great Location!



3380 sq ft with 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an office/den.



-Large OPEN PLAN Kitchen boosts with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops and an island.

-2 OVENS - perfect for entertaining and cooking

-5 burner gas stove

-HUGE FAMILY ROOM/BONUS ROOM

-Fireplaces in family room and living room



-WATER SOFTENER SYSTEM

-3 car garage with built in storage cabinets and shelfs. Plenty of room for all your hobby items! A Handyman's dream -- dedicated work area in garage



LOCATION IS PERFECT! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! CENTRAL COASTAL LOCATION

-Easy access to I-5 and I-56

-Near the Del Mar Highlands Town Center

-Near two of the best high schools in San Diego (Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy)

-Other schools nearby include Carmel Valley Middle School and Solana Highlands Elementary

-There are also private schools in the area (Cathedral Catholic High School, San Diego Jewish Academy, etc)



(RLNE4534422)