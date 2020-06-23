Amenities
13626 Via Viejo Available 02/01/19 OVER 3000 square feet- One Story Carmel Valle Home,Cul-de-sac, 3 car garage, OCEAN VIEW - A Beautiful ONE-STORY home on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the ocean and the Del Mar racetrack. Great Location!
3380 sq ft with 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an office/den.
-Large OPEN PLAN Kitchen boosts with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops and an island.
-2 OVENS - perfect for entertaining and cooking
-5 burner gas stove
-HUGE FAMILY ROOM/BONUS ROOM
-Fireplaces in family room and living room
-WATER SOFTENER SYSTEM
-3 car garage with built in storage cabinets and shelfs. Plenty of room for all your hobby items! A Handyman's dream -- dedicated work area in garage
LOCATION IS PERFECT! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! CENTRAL COASTAL LOCATION
-Easy access to I-5 and I-56
-Near the Del Mar Highlands Town Center
-Near two of the best high schools in San Diego (Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy)
-Other schools nearby include Carmel Valley Middle School and Solana Highlands Elementary
-There are also private schools in the area (Cathedral Catholic High School, San Diego Jewish Academy, etc)
(RLNE4534422)