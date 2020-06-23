All apartments in San Diego
13626 Via Viejo

13626 via Viejo
Location

13626 via Viejo, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

13626 Via Viejo Available 02/01/19 OVER 3000 square feet- One Story Carmel Valle Home,Cul-de-sac, 3 car garage, OCEAN VIEW - A Beautiful ONE-STORY home on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the ocean and the Del Mar racetrack. Great Location!

3380 sq ft with 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an office/den.

-Large OPEN PLAN Kitchen boosts with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops and an island.
-2 OVENS - perfect for entertaining and cooking
-5 burner gas stove
-HUGE FAMILY ROOM/BONUS ROOM
-Fireplaces in family room and living room

-WATER SOFTENER SYSTEM
-3 car garage with built in storage cabinets and shelfs. Plenty of room for all your hobby items! A Handyman's dream -- dedicated work area in garage

LOCATION IS PERFECT! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! CENTRAL COASTAL LOCATION
-Easy access to I-5 and I-56
-Near the Del Mar Highlands Town Center
-Near two of the best high schools in San Diego (Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy)
-Other schools nearby include Carmel Valley Middle School and Solana Highlands Elementary
-There are also private schools in the area (Cathedral Catholic High School, San Diego Jewish Academy, etc)

(RLNE4534422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13626 Via Viejo have any available units?
13626 Via Viejo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13626 Via Viejo have?
Some of 13626 Via Viejo's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13626 Via Viejo currently offering any rent specials?
13626 Via Viejo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13626 Via Viejo pet-friendly?
No, 13626 Via Viejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13626 Via Viejo offer parking?
Yes, 13626 Via Viejo does offer parking.
Does 13626 Via Viejo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13626 Via Viejo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13626 Via Viejo have a pool?
No, 13626 Via Viejo does not have a pool.
Does 13626 Via Viejo have accessible units?
No, 13626 Via Viejo does not have accessible units.
Does 13626 Via Viejo have units with dishwashers?
No, 13626 Via Viejo does not have units with dishwashers.
