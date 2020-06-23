13597 Tiverton Road

Amenities

Live the San Diego dream above it all in this spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in the beautiful Del Mar Highlands community. This home is an entertainers dream with a large kitchen and spacious living room that opens up to a private back patio. Comes with an endless number of features. . . two-car garage, two full-size refrigerators, washer/dryer, hardwood and tile floors throughout, fireplace, walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, strategic storage/built-ins, wine refrigerator, central A/C, and more.