Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13597 Tiverton Road

13597 Tiverton Road · No Longer Available
Location

13597 Tiverton Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Live the San Diego dream above it all in this spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in the beautiful Del Mar Highlands community. This home is an entertainers dream with a large kitchen and spacious living room that opens up to a private back patio. Comes with an endless number of features. . . two-car garage, two full-size refrigerators, washer/dryer, hardwood and tile floors throughout, fireplace, walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, strategic storage/built-ins, wine refrigerator, central A/C, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13597 Tiverton Road have any available units?
13597 Tiverton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13597 Tiverton Road have?
Some of 13597 Tiverton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13597 Tiverton Road currently offering any rent specials?
13597 Tiverton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13597 Tiverton Road pet-friendly?
No, 13597 Tiverton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13597 Tiverton Road offer parking?
Yes, 13597 Tiverton Road offers parking.
Does 13597 Tiverton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13597 Tiverton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13597 Tiverton Road have a pool?
Yes, 13597 Tiverton Road has a pool.
Does 13597 Tiverton Road have accessible units?
No, 13597 Tiverton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13597 Tiverton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13597 Tiverton Road has units with dishwashers.
