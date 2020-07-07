All apartments in San Diego
13568 Bolero Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13568 Bolero Way

13568 Bolero Way · No Longer Available
Location

13568 Bolero Way, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
***Only 9-10 month lease available at this time***

Absolutely gorgeous 2 story home, nestled in the recently developed Costa Del Sol area just off the 56 freeway. Spanning roughly 2,500 ft, this home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a downstairs den (has a closet) that could be used as a 4th bedroom and an upstairs loft that would make a perfect media room. Beautifully modern kitchen boasts granite counters, premium maple-faced cabinets, all stainless steel appliances (including dual Bosch ovens) and a massive center island. Ample sized laundry room with brand new, high-efficiency washer/dryer. Snuggle in front of the fireplace in the open and inviting living room, or beat the heat with the central A/C. Large master suite features a huge walk-in closet and breathtaking bathroom with dual sinks, tons of counter space, soaking tub, and separate stand-in shower. The backyard is being completed with artificial turf and concrete to complement the nice sized covered patio. Parking will be a breeze with the 2 bay garage. Across the street from this home is a serene sitting area. Wonderful Casa Bella community offers some premium amenities such as a Junior Olympic-sized saltwater pool/spa, fitness center and access to some of San Diegos most highly desired school districts. You wont want to miss out on this amazing opportunity. Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13568 Bolero Way have any available units?
13568 Bolero Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13568 Bolero Way have?
Some of 13568 Bolero Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13568 Bolero Way currently offering any rent specials?
13568 Bolero Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13568 Bolero Way pet-friendly?
No, 13568 Bolero Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13568 Bolero Way offer parking?
Yes, 13568 Bolero Way offers parking.
Does 13568 Bolero Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13568 Bolero Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13568 Bolero Way have a pool?
Yes, 13568 Bolero Way has a pool.
Does 13568 Bolero Way have accessible units?
No, 13568 Bolero Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13568 Bolero Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13568 Bolero Way does not have units with dishwashers.

