Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available June 15th. The Ocean View Custom Contemporary Designed By Architect Phil Merten Features Extensive Use Of Glass & Sky Lights Throughout. Main Living Spaces Are On First Floor Which Include Huge Master Suite, Office w/ Custom Built-in Desks & A Guest Bedroom w/ Full Private Bath. The Gourmet Kitchen Is Adjacent To The Formal Dining Room Featuring Built-in Cabinets & Massive Sunken Great Room w/ An Expansive Deck Is An Entertainers Delight! Downstairs Features Large Family Room Plus 2 Bedrooms.