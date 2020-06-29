13462 Benbow Ct

Amenities

Spacious 4B/3BA House w/ Upgraded Kitchen, Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 4B/3BA house available for lease in Rancho Penasquitos featuring 1800 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:

-Large living room & dining area upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings & access to backyard

-Second family room off kitchen

-Completely NEW kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances!

-Low maintenance yard w/ patio great for entertaining!

-One bedroom & full bathroom downstairs

-Master suite upstairs w/ walk-in closet and gorgeous renovated bathroom

-Two bright guest bedrooms & full guest bathroom in upstairs hallway

-Washer/dryer hookups (both gas and electric for dryer)

-2 car attached garage plus driveway!

-Central heat



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3050

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hookups (both gas and electric dryer hookups)

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhGBJxWy-2Q

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Penasquitos

- FLOORING: Tile & carpet

- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1989



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used. As-is items: security system and kitchen pocket door

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



