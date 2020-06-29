All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

13462 Benbow Ct

13462 Benbow Court · No Longer Available
Location

13462 Benbow Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4B/3BA House w/ Upgraded Kitchen, Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 4B/3BA house available for lease in Rancho Penasquitos featuring 1800 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Large living room & dining area upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings & access to backyard
-Second family room off kitchen
-Completely NEW kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances!
-Low maintenance yard w/ patio great for entertaining!
-One bedroom & full bathroom downstairs
-Master suite upstairs w/ walk-in closet and gorgeous renovated bathroom
-Two bright guest bedrooms & full guest bathroom in upstairs hallway
-Washer/dryer hookups (both gas and electric for dryer)
-2 car attached garage plus driveway!
-Central heat

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3050
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hookups (both gas and electric dryer hookups)
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhGBJxWy-2Q
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Penasquitos
- FLOORING: Tile & carpet
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1989

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used. As-is items: security system and kitchen pocket door
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5471295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13462 Benbow Ct have any available units?
13462 Benbow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13462 Benbow Ct have?
Some of 13462 Benbow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13462 Benbow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13462 Benbow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13462 Benbow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13462 Benbow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13462 Benbow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13462 Benbow Ct offers parking.
Does 13462 Benbow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13462 Benbow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13462 Benbow Ct have a pool?
No, 13462 Benbow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13462 Benbow Ct have accessible units?
No, 13462 Benbow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13462 Benbow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13462 Benbow Ct has units with dishwashers.

