13431 Sawtooth Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Penasquitos, 13431 Sawtooth Rd, Private Pool, Air Conditioner, 2 Fireplaces, 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, public library, YMCA and access to the 56 fwy. Dual pane windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a fireplace. Formal dining room has ceramic tile floors and vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Family room has ceramic tile floors, wet bar and a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors. Bedrooms1 and 2 have wood floors. Upper hall bathroom has wood floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, 3 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Fenced rear yard has a pergola style covered patio and a private pool.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2527291)