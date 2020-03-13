13328 Sparren Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fabulous back-yard view from this gorgeous home in this well-kept neighborhood. Enter into a large open high ceiling living room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The kitchen is extraordinarily beautiful w stainless steel appliances and built in wine cooler. Fireplace, entertainment wall with flat screen tv and in wall sound system included in the family room makes a perfect place for family gatherings! Beautiful french doors open up to the lovely spacious back yard w built in BBQ. MOVE in date is July 1st.