Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

13328 Sparren Ave

13328 Sparren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13328 Sparren Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fabulous back-yard view from this gorgeous home in this well-kept neighborhood. Enter into a large open high ceiling living room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The kitchen is extraordinarily beautiful w stainless steel appliances and built in wine cooler. Fireplace, entertainment wall with flat screen tv and in wall sound system included in the family room makes a perfect place for family gatherings! Beautiful french doors open up to the lovely spacious back yard w built in BBQ. MOVE in date is July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13328 Sparren Ave have any available units?
13328 Sparren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13328 Sparren Ave have?
Some of 13328 Sparren Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13328 Sparren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13328 Sparren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13328 Sparren Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13328 Sparren Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13328 Sparren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13328 Sparren Ave offers parking.
Does 13328 Sparren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13328 Sparren Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13328 Sparren Ave have a pool?
No, 13328 Sparren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13328 Sparren Ave have accessible units?
No, 13328 Sparren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13328 Sparren Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13328 Sparren Ave has units with dishwashers.
