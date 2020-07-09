1327 La Palma Street Unit C

Amenities

Unit Unit C Available 08/01/20 READY TO LIVE THE BEACH LIFE?? - Property Id: 313842



This detached home is located within a beautifully landscaped gated community on Sail Bay, half a block East of Fanuel Park.



Rent is $2,500.00 plus electricity. Deposit is $3,000.00. 11 month lease term desired.



Amenities: 1 reserved parking stall within gated parking lot, tennis court, pool w/hot tub/lounge area/BBQ and beach access. Other features include private patio off living room and washer/dryer onsite.



Application process includes completed credit application (fee is $40/per person), most recent 3 months' pay stubs and copy of valid photo ID.



1 cat ok with addit dep; NO DOGS. No smoking.



This is a quiet close-knit community consisting primarily of long term owners so 'partiers' need not apply. Also, no subletting, VRBO, Airbnb or similar allowed. If you're a stable working professional with strong credit who appreciates a quiet retreat, we look forward to hearing from you. Call Michelle at 619-507-1117 to schedule an appt to view property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1327-la-palma-street-san-diego-ca-unit-unit-c/313842

No Dogs Allowed



