1327 La Palma Street Unit C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1327 La Palma Street Unit C

1327 La Palma Street · (619) 507-1117
Location

1327 La Palma Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit C · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
dogs allowed
Unit Unit C Available 08/01/20 READY TO LIVE THE BEACH LIFE?? - Property Id: 313842

This detached home is located within a beautifully landscaped gated community on Sail Bay, half a block East of Fanuel Park.

Rent is $2,500.00 plus electricity. Deposit is $3,000.00. 11 month lease term desired.

Amenities: 1 reserved parking stall within gated parking lot, tennis court, pool w/hot tub/lounge area/BBQ and beach access. Other features include private patio off living room and washer/dryer onsite.

Application process includes completed credit application (fee is $40/per person), most recent 3 months' pay stubs and copy of valid photo ID.

1 cat ok with addit dep; NO DOGS. No smoking.

This is a quiet close-knit community consisting primarily of long term owners so 'partiers' need not apply. Also, no subletting, VRBO, Airbnb or similar allowed. If you're a stable working professional with strong credit who appreciates a quiet retreat, we look forward to hearing from you. Call Michelle at 619-507-1117 to schedule an appt to view property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1327-la-palma-street-san-diego-ca-unit-unit-c/313842
Property Id 313842

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5946460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 La Palma Street Unit C have any available units?
1327 La Palma Street Unit C has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 La Palma Street Unit C have?
Some of 1327 La Palma Street Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 La Palma Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1327 La Palma Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 La Palma Street Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 La Palma Street Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1327 La Palma Street Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1327 La Palma Street Unit C offers parking.
Does 1327 La Palma Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 La Palma Street Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 La Palma Street Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 1327 La Palma Street Unit C has a pool.
Does 1327 La Palma Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1327 La Palma Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 La Palma Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 La Palma Street Unit C has units with dishwashers.
