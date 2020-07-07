All apartments in San Diego
13259 Wimberly Square

13259 Wimberly Square · No Longer Available
Location

13259 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
carpet
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Sabre Springs. Dual Master Bedrooms. New carpet! Stacking Washer and Dryer. Living room has sliding glass door to enclosed patio. 2 Community Pools/spas. Conveniently located near the I-5 and Shopping. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

https://secure.rently.com/properties/673446

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
BRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 10/13/18
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13259 Wimberly Square have any available units?
13259 Wimberly Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13259 Wimberly Square have?
Some of 13259 Wimberly Square's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13259 Wimberly Square currently offering any rent specials?
13259 Wimberly Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13259 Wimberly Square pet-friendly?
No, 13259 Wimberly Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13259 Wimberly Square offer parking?
No, 13259 Wimberly Square does not offer parking.
Does 13259 Wimberly Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13259 Wimberly Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13259 Wimberly Square have a pool?
Yes, 13259 Wimberly Square has a pool.
Does 13259 Wimberly Square have accessible units?
No, 13259 Wimberly Square does not have accessible units.
Does 13259 Wimberly Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 13259 Wimberly Square does not have units with dishwashers.

