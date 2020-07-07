13259 Wimberly Square

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Sabre Springs. Dual Master Bedrooms. New carpet! Stacking Washer and Dryer. Living room has sliding glass door to enclosed patio. 2 Community Pools/spas. Conveniently located near the I-5 and Shopping. Sorry, No Pets!
$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/673446
For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
BRE License#: 01222003
The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 10/13/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.