All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13202 Salmon River RD #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13202 Salmon River RD #102
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

13202 Salmon River RD #102

13202 Salmon River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13202 Salmon River Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
hot tub
13202 Salmon River Rd - Large 2 Bedroom For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Rancho Penasquitos. Waterfalls and fountains bring a calmness to the Casablanca Community!

This home features upgraded laminate Brazilian cherry wood flooring, newly renovated kitchen with plenty of natural light, private patio, new washer/dryer, over-sized master bedroom walk in closet. Ground floor unit with excellent parking.

Lots of beautiful landscape. Conveniently across from YMCA, walking distance to restaurants, local shopping, library and dog park. Close to Hwy 56 and 15. Poway school district.

This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to schedule a time to view property.

More photos to come soon!!

(RLNE5582375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13202 Salmon River RD #102 have any available units?
13202 Salmon River RD #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13202 Salmon River RD #102 have?
Some of 13202 Salmon River RD #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13202 Salmon River RD #102 currently offering any rent specials?
13202 Salmon River RD #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13202 Salmon River RD #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13202 Salmon River RD #102 is pet friendly.
Does 13202 Salmon River RD #102 offer parking?
Yes, 13202 Salmon River RD #102 offers parking.
Does 13202 Salmon River RD #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13202 Salmon River RD #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13202 Salmon River RD #102 have a pool?
Yes, 13202 Salmon River RD #102 has a pool.
Does 13202 Salmon River RD #102 have accessible units?
No, 13202 Salmon River RD #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 13202 Salmon River RD #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13202 Salmon River RD #102 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University