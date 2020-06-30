13202 Salmon River RD #102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool hot tub

13202 Salmon River Rd - Large 2 Bedroom For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Rancho Penasquitos. Waterfalls and fountains bring a calmness to the Casablanca Community!



This home features upgraded laminate Brazilian cherry wood flooring, newly renovated kitchen with plenty of natural light, private patio, new washer/dryer, over-sized master bedroom walk in closet. Ground floor unit with excellent parking.



Lots of beautiful landscape. Conveniently across from YMCA, walking distance to restaurants, local shopping, library and dog park. Close to Hwy 56 and 15. Poway school district.



This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to schedule a time to view property.



More photos to come soon!!



(RLNE5582375)