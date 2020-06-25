All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13090-54 Wimberly Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13090-54 Wimberly Square
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

13090-54 Wimberly Square

13090 Wimberly Sq · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13090 Wimberly Sq, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
13090-54 Wimberly Square Available 06/15/19 Sabre Springs, 13090 Wimberly Sq #54 - 2 MBRs and All Appliances Included! - Welcome home to this truly amazing upper corner unit located in the popular Stoney Brook I complex of Sabre Springs. Complex is conveniently located near shopping and EZ access to both the 56 and 15 Freeways and the HOV lane entrance at Ted Williams Pkwy. Living room has wood floors and direct access to the covered balcony. Dining room has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Kitchen has wood floors, sparkling granite counters, cherry wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 2 Master bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and tub/shower combinations. Beat the heat during the summer months with the ice cold central air conditioning. The community offers a refreshing pool and soothing spa.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2142533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13090-54 Wimberly Square have any available units?
13090-54 Wimberly Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13090-54 Wimberly Square have?
Some of 13090-54 Wimberly Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13090-54 Wimberly Square currently offering any rent specials?
13090-54 Wimberly Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13090-54 Wimberly Square pet-friendly?
No, 13090-54 Wimberly Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13090-54 Wimberly Square offer parking?
Yes, 13090-54 Wimberly Square offers parking.
Does 13090-54 Wimberly Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13090-54 Wimberly Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13090-54 Wimberly Square have a pool?
Yes, 13090-54 Wimberly Square has a pool.
Does 13090-54 Wimberly Square have accessible units?
No, 13090-54 Wimberly Square does not have accessible units.
Does 13090-54 Wimberly Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13090-54 Wimberly Square has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University