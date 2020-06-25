Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

13090-54 Wimberly Square Available 06/15/19 Sabre Springs, 13090 Wimberly Sq #54 - 2 MBRs and All Appliances Included! - Welcome home to this truly amazing upper corner unit located in the popular Stoney Brook I complex of Sabre Springs. Complex is conveniently located near shopping and EZ access to both the 56 and 15 Freeways and the HOV lane entrance at Ted Williams Pkwy. Living room has wood floors and direct access to the covered balcony. Dining room has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Kitchen has wood floors, sparkling granite counters, cherry wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 2 Master bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and tub/shower combinations. Beat the heat during the summer months with the ice cold central air conditioning. The community offers a refreshing pool and soothing spa.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2142533)