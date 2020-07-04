All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F

1305 Caminito Gabaldon · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Caminito Gabaldon, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two Story Condo in San Diego - Two Story Condo at the Park Villas South complex, centrally located in Mission Valley. Just minutes to Mission Valley and Fashion Valley Mall, restaurants, shopping, and freeway access.

This condo has tile, wood and carpet flooring. This unit has a kitchen with dining nook, the appliances are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

The condo has wall air conditioning and wall heating. All bedrooms are located on the second level, balcony has views overlooking the San Diego River. Complex has gated access, coin laundry on-site, pool, spa and the HOA maintains the landscaping for the common areas.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupants.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2663655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F have any available units?
1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F have?
Some of 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F offer parking?
No, 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F has a pool.
Does 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F have accessible units?
No, 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F has units with dishwashers.

