1305 Caminito Gabaldon #F

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two Story Condo in San Diego - Two Story Condo at the Park Villas South complex, centrally located in Mission Valley. Just minutes to Mission Valley and Fashion Valley Mall, restaurants, shopping, and freeway access.



This condo has tile, wood and carpet flooring. This unit has a kitchen with dining nook, the appliances are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



The condo has wall air conditioning and wall heating. All bedrooms are located on the second level, balcony has views overlooking the San Diego River. Complex has gated access, coin laundry on-site, pool, spa and the HOA maintains the landscaping for the common areas.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupants.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



