Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

13037 Cayote Avenue

13037 Cayote Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13037 Cayote Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful 1,690-square-foot, single-family home located on the quiet and peaceful Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood in San Diego, California.

Very clean, unfurnished, beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2-story, 2-car garage, 2 bathrooms, single-family home. Newly renovated bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, garage door, entry double door, lighted patio cover. Appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator are included. Large living room, formal dining area, breakfast nook, fireplace. Balcony from the master bedroom. Low water garden maintenance. Gardening service provided. Good school systems, quiet neighborhood, accessible to all. Ideal for military families just 15 minutes to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station.

There is installed gas heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided by the owner.

Owner prefers non-smokers and no pets (strictly non-negotiable).

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, water, sewage, trash, and electricity. The landscaping will be handled by the owner of the property.

The exterior feature includes a yard --- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends. A shed in the back yard can be used as storage.

Nearby Schools:
Westview High School - 0.92 miles, 10/10
Canyon View Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 10/10
Sundance Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 9/10
Mesa Verde Middle School - 0.77 miles, 9/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5020294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13037 Cayote Avenue have any available units?
13037 Cayote Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13037 Cayote Avenue have?
Some of 13037 Cayote Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13037 Cayote Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13037 Cayote Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13037 Cayote Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13037 Cayote Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13037 Cayote Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13037 Cayote Avenue offers parking.
Does 13037 Cayote Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13037 Cayote Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13037 Cayote Avenue have a pool?
No, 13037 Cayote Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13037 Cayote Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13037 Cayote Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13037 Cayote Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13037 Cayote Avenue has units with dishwashers.
