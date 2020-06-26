13037 Cayote Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful 1,690-square-foot, single-family home located on the quiet and peaceful Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood in San Diego, California.



Very clean, unfurnished, beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2-story, 2-car garage, 2 bathrooms, single-family home. Newly renovated bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, garage door, entry double door, lighted patio cover. Appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator are included. Large living room, formal dining area, breakfast nook, fireplace. Balcony from the master bedroom. Low water garden maintenance. Gardening service provided. Good school systems, quiet neighborhood, accessible to all. Ideal for military families just 15 minutes to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station.



There is installed gas heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided by the owner.



Owner prefers non-smokers and no pets (strictly non-negotiable).



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, water, sewage, trash, and electricity. The landscaping will be handled by the owner of the property.



The exterior feature includes a yard --- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends. A shed in the back yard can be used as storage.



Nearby Schools:

Westview High School - 0.92 miles, 10/10

Canyon View Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 10/10

Sundance Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 9/10

Mesa Verde Middle School - 0.77 miles, 9/10



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5020294)