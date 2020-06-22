13030 Sandown Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Wow! what a yard, perfect for entertaining & play with large pool/spa, grassy area and outdoor BBQ area. Spacious home (4300 sq ft) huge eat in kitchen, large living areas, formal dining, downstairs library/bedroom & full bath, upstairs bedroom with own full bath, huge master suite with his & hers closets, two great rooms, children's bedroom wing with two more bedrooms & full bath with dual sinks, Laundry upstairs, upstairs mini-library overlooking living room, call agt 858 755 3190, three car garage.