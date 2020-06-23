All apartments in San Diego
13012 Paseo Del Verano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13012 Paseo Del Verano

13012 Paseo Del Verano · No Longer Available
Location

13012 Paseo Del Verano, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13012 Paseo Del Verano Available 04/06/19 Great Location, Great price, 55+ Golf Community - Located in the desirable golf community of Oaks North, this two bedroom, two bath condo is all on one level with a ground floor entry.

Wood floor entry leads to your spacious bright and airy living/dining room which features a cozy fireplace for these cold winter nights, neutral walls and new neutral carpet throughout. Large Slider with first patio overlooking greenbelt area. As you enter the kitchen it features solid surface kitchen counters, lots of beautiful cabinets, and tile floors, large eat in kitchen area opens up to one of the two patios with relaxing views of beautiful greenbelt vegetation and direct access to garage which is a rare find.

Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included.

The large master bedroom contains a huge walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and a walk in shower for easy access.

The garage has an extra storage area.

The home is in a great location within walking distance to the Bernardo Winery and shops. All of the Oaks North community amenities are a short drive away.

This property is pet friendly, 2 pets allowed 25 pounds or less with additional Pet Deposit!

Renters Insurance is Required

(RLNE2017447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13012 Paseo Del Verano have any available units?
13012 Paseo Del Verano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13012 Paseo Del Verano have?
Some of 13012 Paseo Del Verano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13012 Paseo Del Verano currently offering any rent specials?
13012 Paseo Del Verano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13012 Paseo Del Verano pet-friendly?
Yes, 13012 Paseo Del Verano is pet friendly.
Does 13012 Paseo Del Verano offer parking?
Yes, 13012 Paseo Del Verano offers parking.
Does 13012 Paseo Del Verano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13012 Paseo Del Verano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13012 Paseo Del Verano have a pool?
No, 13012 Paseo Del Verano does not have a pool.
Does 13012 Paseo Del Verano have accessible units?
No, 13012 Paseo Del Verano does not have accessible units.
Does 13012 Paseo Del Verano have units with dishwashers?
No, 13012 Paseo Del Verano does not have units with dishwashers.
