Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13012 Paseo Del Verano Available 04/06/19 Great Location, Great price, 55+ Golf Community - Located in the desirable golf community of Oaks North, this two bedroom, two bath condo is all on one level with a ground floor entry.



Wood floor entry leads to your spacious bright and airy living/dining room which features a cozy fireplace for these cold winter nights, neutral walls and new neutral carpet throughout. Large Slider with first patio overlooking greenbelt area. As you enter the kitchen it features solid surface kitchen counters, lots of beautiful cabinets, and tile floors, large eat in kitchen area opens up to one of the two patios with relaxing views of beautiful greenbelt vegetation and direct access to garage which is a rare find.



Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included.



The large master bedroom contains a huge walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and a walk in shower for easy access.



The garage has an extra storage area.



The home is in a great location within walking distance to the Bernardo Winery and shops. All of the Oaks North community amenities are a short drive away.



This property is pet friendly, 2 pets allowed 25 pounds or less with additional Pet Deposit!



Renters Insurance is Required



(RLNE2017447)