Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded 3 bed/ 2 bath in Valencia Park. This bright, corner lot home boasts a peak view of the Coronado Bridge and large windows for a comfortable breeze. Home has been remodeled to include beautiful engineered flooring in the main areas plus ceiling fans. The modern kitchen has stainless appliances/gas stove. Bedrooms are carpeted with mirrored closet doors, master has an en-suite bathroom and 2 closets. Washer/ dryer in the garage & just a short walk to the nearby train station.