Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12884 Corte Arauco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12884 Corte Arauco

12884 Corte Arauco · No Longer Available
Location

12884 Corte Arauco, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Oaks North Villa - 55+ Lifestyle for mature adults - Popular Oaks North Villas - a 55+ community. Eat-in kitchen plus dining area off the living room. Pleasant patio overlooks the green belt. Laundry room with full size appliances, sink and folding area. Two pleasant patios front and back.. Single car attached garage. Master bath has separate shower area, double sinks, huge double sided closet. Residents enjoy the many activities and golf associated with Oaks North Community To arrange a time to view this property call or text Susan Miller, 858 945-2360.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4408470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12884 Corte Arauco have any available units?
12884 Corte Arauco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12884 Corte Arauco currently offering any rent specials?
12884 Corte Arauco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12884 Corte Arauco pet-friendly?
No, 12884 Corte Arauco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12884 Corte Arauco offer parking?
Yes, 12884 Corte Arauco offers parking.
Does 12884 Corte Arauco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12884 Corte Arauco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12884 Corte Arauco have a pool?
No, 12884 Corte Arauco does not have a pool.
Does 12884 Corte Arauco have accessible units?
No, 12884 Corte Arauco does not have accessible units.
Does 12884 Corte Arauco have units with dishwashers?
No, 12884 Corte Arauco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12884 Corte Arauco have units with air conditioning?
No, 12884 Corte Arauco does not have units with air conditioning.
