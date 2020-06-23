12884 Corte Arauco

Amenities

Oaks North Villa - 55+ Lifestyle for mature adults - Popular Oaks North Villas - a 55+ community. Eat-in kitchen plus dining area off the living room. Pleasant patio overlooks the green belt. Laundry room with full size appliances, sink and folding area. Two pleasant patios front and back.. Single car attached garage. Master bath has separate shower area, double sinks, huge double sided closet. Residents enjoy the many activities and golf associated with Oaks North Community To arrange a time to view this property call or text Susan Miller, 858 945-2360.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



No Pets Allowed



