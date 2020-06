Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home the the desirable PHR community. Bedroom & Bathroom at entry level. Tropical back yard with beautiful canyon views, Palapa, BBQ and mature fruit trees to enjoy year round. Energy efficient with Solar & Tankless water heater. Whole house water filtration. Enjoy gatherings in large and open kitchen. Lots of storage in garage. Huge multi-purpose loft. Close to Schools, Parks, Recreation center, Shopping and so much more! Ideal Location !!!