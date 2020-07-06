12813 Corbett Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*REDUCED Single Family 4bd/3bth Home** - REDUCED!!! Not just another house in Carmel Valley to rent, this is a beautiful home with lovely valley views. Enjoy the morning sunshine as it pours in from the east.



Offering 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2,680 square feet. Formal living and dining rooms, full kitchen which opens to a spacious breakfast nook and family room with fireplace. Upstairs features oversized master suite with BEAUTIFUL VIEWS, his and hers sinks, vanity counter, large garden tub, a large walk-in closet, and another with lots of storage! Upstairs also includes 3 additional bedrooms with large closets and an additional bathroom. This home has lots of storage throughout and especially in the garage. The home has a lovely rear yard, with lots of grass/trees beautiful VIEWS to the east!



Located on a quiet cul-de-sac location. Close to Award-Wining schools, shopping, restaurants and the beach!



Lease: 1 Year

Pets: Small only (25lbs or less)



(RLNE5199018)