Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

12813 Corbett Court

12813 Corbett Court · No Longer Available
Location

12813 Corbett Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*REDUCED Single Family 4bd/3bth Home** - REDUCED!!! Not just another house in Carmel Valley to rent, this is a beautiful home with lovely valley views. Enjoy the morning sunshine as it pours in from the east.

Offering 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2,680 square feet. Formal living and dining rooms, full kitchen which opens to a spacious breakfast nook and family room with fireplace. Upstairs features oversized master suite with BEAUTIFUL VIEWS, his and hers sinks, vanity counter, large garden tub, a large walk-in closet, and another with lots of storage! Upstairs also includes 3 additional bedrooms with large closets and an additional bathroom. This home has lots of storage throughout and especially in the garage. The home has a lovely rear yard, with lots of grass/trees beautiful VIEWS to the east!

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac location. Close to Award-Wining schools, shopping, restaurants and the beach!

Lease: 1 Year
Pets: Small only (25lbs or less)

(RLNE5199018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12813 Corbett Court have any available units?
12813 Corbett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12813 Corbett Court have?
Some of 12813 Corbett Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12813 Corbett Court currently offering any rent specials?
12813 Corbett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12813 Corbett Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12813 Corbett Court is pet friendly.
Does 12813 Corbett Court offer parking?
Yes, 12813 Corbett Court offers parking.
Does 12813 Corbett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12813 Corbett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12813 Corbett Court have a pool?
No, 12813 Corbett Court does not have a pool.
Does 12813 Corbett Court have accessible units?
No, 12813 Corbett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12813 Corbett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12813 Corbett Court does not have units with dishwashers.

