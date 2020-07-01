1277 Glencoe Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/A/C and Solar Panels in Lemon Grove - This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on top of a hill with beautiful views in Lemon Grove. The living room is carpeted, has high vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The open concept kitchen/dining room is inviting with high ceilings and lots of natural light. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master Bedroom has access to large 2nd story balcony and features a full ensuite bath. Some of the amenities include central A/C, large back patio, 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. (House has solar panels which means if electric usage is conservative there will be no electric bill to pay!) Pet friendly! Dogs and cats all sizes!



WE WONT BE DOING TOURS UNTIL TENANTS ARE OUT BY 5/10/20



(House will be unfurnished. Refrigerator not included)



No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



