All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1277 Glencoe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1277 Glencoe Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1277 Glencoe Drive

1277 Glencoe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1277 Glencoe Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/A/C and Solar Panels in Lemon Grove - This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on top of a hill with beautiful views in Lemon Grove. The living room is carpeted, has high vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The open concept kitchen/dining room is inviting with high ceilings and lots of natural light. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master Bedroom has access to large 2nd story balcony and features a full ensuite bath. Some of the amenities include central A/C, large back patio, 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. (House has solar panels which means if electric usage is conservative there will be no electric bill to pay!) Pet friendly! Dogs and cats all sizes!

WE WONT BE DOING TOURS UNTIL TENANTS ARE OUT BY 5/10/20

(House will be unfurnished. Refrigerator not included)

No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #0202246

(RLNE5649122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 Glencoe Drive have any available units?
1277 Glencoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1277 Glencoe Drive have?
Some of 1277 Glencoe Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 Glencoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1277 Glencoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 Glencoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1277 Glencoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1277 Glencoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1277 Glencoe Drive offers parking.
Does 1277 Glencoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 Glencoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 Glencoe Drive have a pool?
No, 1277 Glencoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1277 Glencoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1277 Glencoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 Glencoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1277 Glencoe Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University