1277 Essex Street

Cozy 2nd Floor 1b/1b Hillcrest - Great location! - Property Id: 182869



Newly remodeled 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom UPSTAIRS unit in a great neighborhood! This unit part of a duplex.



It has been extensively remodeled including: custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, gas cook-top, convection/microwave oven, refrigerator, LED lighting, double-pane windows, bamboo flooring.



The unit is walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, and is an easy drive to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, the beaches, and the freeway!



This home is suitable for 1 person, possibly 2.



The rent is $1500

The security deposit is $1300

The credit check fee is $25



A garage is available to rent for $100 a month.



Thank you for looking! I hope you have a great day!



If you are interested, please contact:



Jailyn

323-412-0266

Call or Text

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182869

No Dogs Allowed



