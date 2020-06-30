1277 Essex Street

Amenities
Cozy 2nd Floor 1b/1b Hillcrest - Great location! - Property Id: 182869
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom UPSTAIRS unit in a great neighborhood! This unit part of a duplex.
It has been extensively remodeled including: custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, gas cook-top, convection/microwave oven, refrigerator, LED lighting, double-pane windows, bamboo flooring.
The unit is walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, and is an easy drive to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, the beaches, and the freeway!
This home is suitable for 1 person, possibly 2.
The rent is $1500
The security deposit is $1300
The credit check fee is $25
A garage is available to rent for $100 a month.
If you are interested, please contact:
Jailyn
323-412-0266
Call or Text
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182869
Property Id 182869
No Dogs Allowed
