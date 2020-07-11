12682 Futura Street, San Diego, CA 92130

Amenities

Availability - NOW !!!



Beautiful Executive Home in Carmel Valley !!! Homes in this quiet neighborhood are rented quickly as they rarely come on the market.



This wonderful home has 1900 sq feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 large family rooms (one has a fireplace), spacious kitchen, new plank flooring throughout downstairs, ceiling fans, and security system. Large back yard great for entertaining and playing was recently renovated including new hardscape and synthetic turf. Large front yard just re-sodded and re-seeded. Parking in 2-car garage and on driveway.



Live the Southern California Lifestyle that you have always dreamed of just 10 minutes to the beach.



Walk to amazing schools - Carmel Creek Elementary, Solana Pacific, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Short drive to Cathedral Catholic High School.



Close to Golden Triangle, UTC, parks, shopping, restaurants, health care. Convenient freeway access.



Rent: $3750. Landscape maintenance included with rent. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.



Security Deposit: $3750 - increased if tenant has a pet(s).



Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer - all NEW and provided for tenant use.



Pets - Owner will consider smaller pets on a case by case basis. If allowed an increased security deposit will be required.



Application Process



$45 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422