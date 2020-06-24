All apartments in San Diego
12656 Buckwheat Ct.
12656 Buckwheat Ct.

12656 Buckwheat Court · No Longer Available
Location

12656 Buckwheat Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
NICE PENASQUITOS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME 92129 - BIG PENASQUITOS 3 BR. HOME. Luxury home at the end of a quiet street. Fresh paint. 3 bedrooms, family room, formal dining room and a 2-car garage. 1,700 sq. ft. Extra large step-down living room (12x16) with attached formal dining area (12x12). High vaulted ceilings and windows all around. Spacious and open living area! Modern eat-in kitchen is 10x21 and has lots of tiled counter space, oak cabinets, and dishwasher (refrigerator not provided). Opens to a 15x18 family room with a fireplace with a gas log-lighter. High vaulted ceilings add to wide and open living area. Family room has built-in oak cabinets and shelves. Hall bath has tub and shower with tiled floors and enclosure. Big oak vanity. Master suite has double entry doors, vaulted ceiling and is 18x18. Built-in oak cabinets and shelves. Master bath has large oval tub plus shower. Dressing area is separate and features a large walk-in closet with built-in shelves. Master suite opens to 14x18 covered patio and a beautifully landscaped back yard. Storage shed, lots of trees and beautifully maintained shrubs and flowers. 2-car direct-entry garage with lots of built-in shelves and cabinets. Laundry hook-ups in garage. Front entrance is an elegant Mexican Paver Tile patio with grass, bushes and flowers all around. Beautiful home in best Penasquitos neighborhood. 1-year lease. No pets. Call Northcutt Properties at 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. CALL 858-505-1300 FOR APPOINTMENT. 92129

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2747381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12656 Buckwheat Ct. have any available units?
12656 Buckwheat Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12656 Buckwheat Ct. have?
Some of 12656 Buckwheat Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12656 Buckwheat Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12656 Buckwheat Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12656 Buckwheat Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 12656 Buckwheat Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12656 Buckwheat Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12656 Buckwheat Ct. offers parking.
Does 12656 Buckwheat Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12656 Buckwheat Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12656 Buckwheat Ct. have a pool?
No, 12656 Buckwheat Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12656 Buckwheat Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12656 Buckwheat Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12656 Buckwheat Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12656 Buckwheat Ct. has units with dishwashers.
