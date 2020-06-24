12656 Buckwheat Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

NICE PENASQUITOS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME 92129 - BIG PENASQUITOS 3 BR. HOME. Luxury home at the end of a quiet street. Fresh paint. 3 bedrooms, family room, formal dining room and a 2-car garage. 1,700 sq. ft. Extra large step-down living room (12x16) with attached formal dining area (12x12). High vaulted ceilings and windows all around. Spacious and open living area! Modern eat-in kitchen is 10x21 and has lots of tiled counter space, oak cabinets, and dishwasher (refrigerator not provided). Opens to a 15x18 family room with a fireplace with a gas log-lighter. High vaulted ceilings add to wide and open living area. Family room has built-in oak cabinets and shelves. Hall bath has tub and shower with tiled floors and enclosure. Big oak vanity. Master suite has double entry doors, vaulted ceiling and is 18x18. Built-in oak cabinets and shelves. Master bath has large oval tub plus shower. Dressing area is separate and features a large walk-in closet with built-in shelves. Master suite opens to 14x18 covered patio and a beautifully landscaped back yard. Storage shed, lots of trees and beautifully maintained shrubs and flowers. 2-car direct-entry garage with lots of built-in shelves and cabinets. Laundry hook-ups in garage. Front entrance is an elegant Mexican Paver Tile patio with grass, bushes and flowers all around. Beautiful home in best Penasquitos neighborhood. 1-year lease. No pets. Call Northcutt Properties at 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. CALL 858-505-1300 FOR APPOINTMENT. 92129



No Pets Allowed



