1265 Goshen St Unit B

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

3 Bed 3 Bath Steps From USD Available Sept-May - **This property is ONLY available from Sept to May. Other lease time frames cannot be accommodated ***



Brand new fully furnished 3 bed 3 bath home steps from USD with private rooftop deck available from Sept to May!



-3 bed 3 Bath



-Steps to USD



-1560 Sq Ft



- Fully Furnished



- 1 Car Garage + Carport



- Washer & Dryer



- Central Heat & AC



- 1 King & 2 Queen beds



- Students Are Welcome to Apply



