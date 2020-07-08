All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

1265 Goshen St Unit B

1265 Goshen St · No Longer Available
Location

1265 Goshen St, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
3 Bed 3 Bath Steps From USD Available Sept-May - **This property is ONLY available from Sept to May. Other lease time frames cannot be accommodated ***

Brand new fully furnished 3 bed 3 bath home steps from USD with private rooftop deck available from Sept to May!

-3 bed 3 Bath

-Steps to USD

-1560 Sq Ft

- Fully Furnished

- 1 Car Garage + Carport

- Washer & Dryer

- Central Heat & AC

- 1 King & 2 Queen beds

- Students Are Welcome to Apply

(RLNE4289576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have any available units?
1265 Goshen St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have?
Some of 1265 Goshen St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Goshen St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Goshen St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Goshen St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1265 Goshen St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Goshen St Unit B offers parking.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 Goshen St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1265 Goshen St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1265 Goshen St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Goshen St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

