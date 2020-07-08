Rent Calculator
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM
1265 Goshen St Unit B
1265 Goshen St
·
Location
1265 Goshen St, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
3 Bed 3 Bath Steps From USD Available Sept-May - **This property is ONLY available from Sept to May. Other lease time frames cannot be accommodated ***
Brand new fully furnished 3 bed 3 bath home steps from USD with private rooftop deck available from Sept to May!
-3 bed 3 Bath
-Steps to USD
-1560 Sq Ft
- Fully Furnished
- 1 Car Garage + Carport
- Washer & Dryer
- Central Heat & AC
- 1 King & 2 Queen beds
- Students Are Welcome to Apply
(RLNE4289576)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have any available units?
1265 Goshen St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have?
Some of 1265 Goshen St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1265 Goshen St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Goshen St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Goshen St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1265 Goshen St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Goshen St Unit B offers parking.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 Goshen St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1265 Goshen St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1265 Goshen St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Goshen St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Goshen St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
