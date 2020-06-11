All apartments in San Diego
12638 Carmel Country Rd
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

12638 Carmel Country Rd

12638 Carmel Country Road · No Longer Available
Location

12638 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Ready now! Light & bright Renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper unit townhome in the Elysian complex. This unit features 2 master suites upstairs, open kitchen, living & dining area downstairs with half bath, laminate wood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, a fireplace, vaulted ceilings & skylight in the living area, spacious patio & 2 car tandem garage. Ideally located near Del Mar Highlands shopping plaza, San Dieguito schools and major freeways. Complex features swimming pool & gym facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12638 Carmel Country Rd have any available units?
12638 Carmel Country Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12638 Carmel Country Rd have?
Some of 12638 Carmel Country Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12638 Carmel Country Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12638 Carmel Country Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12638 Carmel Country Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12638 Carmel Country Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12638 Carmel Country Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12638 Carmel Country Rd offers parking.
Does 12638 Carmel Country Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12638 Carmel Country Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12638 Carmel Country Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12638 Carmel Country Rd has a pool.
Does 12638 Carmel Country Rd have accessible units?
No, 12638 Carmel Country Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12638 Carmel Country Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12638 Carmel Country Rd has units with dishwashers.
