12638 Carmel Country Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Ready now! Light & bright Renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper unit townhome in the Elysian complex. This unit features 2 master suites upstairs, open kitchen, living & dining area downstairs with half bath, laminate wood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, a fireplace, vaulted ceilings & skylight in the living area, spacious patio & 2 car tandem garage. Ideally located near Del Mar Highlands shopping plaza, San Dieguito schools and major freeways. Complex features swimming pool & gym facility.